Danny Elfman Returns

…not that he ever really went away. But it’s been a while since he wrote and recorded a song that wasn’t for a Tim Burton musical, though he has been active on Instagram. Just in time for Halloween 2020, he released a new single this morning, and it won’t be for everybody’s taste, but for many of us, yes, this¬†is how happy we are. It feels like Oingo Boingo, yet not, as this is 100% where Elfman is musically right now.¬† Maybe this is a signal that he and his brother Richard will be moving forward with the long-rumored follow-up to Forbidden Zone.