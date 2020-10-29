Danny Elfman Returns

This isn't Pharrell Williams...

Posted on October 29, 2020 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

…not that he ever really went away. But it’s been a while since he wrote and recorded a song that wasn’t for a Tim Burton musical, though he has been active on Instagram. Just in time for Halloween 2020, he released a new single this morning, and it won’t be for everybody’s taste, but for many of us, yes, this is how happy we are. It feels like Oingo Boingo, yet not, as this is 100% where Elfman is musically right now.  Maybe this is a signal that he and his brother Richard will be moving forward with the long-rumored follow-up to Forbidden Zone.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes