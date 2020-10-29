Danny Elfman Returns

…not that he ever really went away. But it’s been a while since he wrote and recorded a song that wasn’t for a Tim Burton musical, though he has been active on Instagram. Just in time for Halloween 2020, he released a new single this morning, and it won’t be for everybody’s taste, but for many of us, yes, this is how happy we are. It feels like Oingo Boingo, yet not, as this is 100% where Elfman is musically right now. Maybe this is a signal that he and his brother Richard will be moving forward with the long-rumored follow-up to Forbidden Zone.