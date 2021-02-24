Disney+ Plans Magic Kingdom TV-Verse

For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore has been hired to develop a planned ‘Magic Kingdom Universe’ based on Disney characters from its theme parks and classic films. Moore is onboard in early development of the first effort, The Society of Explorers and Adventurers. The series will be set in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality. If you’re a fan of the parks, Disney mythology already says this Society has links to at least five attractions worldwide — including the Jungle Cruise (itself set to be an upcoming film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt), Tokyo DisneySea’s Tower of Terror (because The Twilight Zone wasn’t really well-known in Japan when they built it), and Mystic Manor in Hong Kong Disneyland.

Moore will write and executive produce for Disney+ and 20th Television. Should it prove successful, he and his longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis will build out the Magic Kingdom universe and oversee the entire franchise. The prolific creator will also work closely with the Disney Imagineering team. A mini-writers room is already being assembled, with three senior-level writers now being sought.

A noted Disney superfan, Moore has experience building out franchises before – in addition to reimagining Battlestar Galactica for Syfy, he successfully adapted the Outlander novel series to screen for STARZ, and was a key writer on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

This is all a part of Moore and his Tall Ship Productions company’s exclusive deal with Disney – the first project under that pact being the upcoming Disney+ series Swiss Family Robinson, which he’s working on with Jon M. Chu.