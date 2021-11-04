Douglas Wolk Read (And Sang) All Of The Marvels

November 4, 2021 Derek McCaw Books, Comics, Grab Bag 0

We know when we have bested, and the proof is in print. When author and comics expert Douglas Wolk’s son asked where to start reading Marvel Comics, they began reading through some together. It sparked an idea — what if (not What If–?) someone read all of the Marvels to get a sense of the cohesive monolithic story and mythos that Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and others accidentally started in 1961?

Appropriately enough, the result is All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told, Wolk’s new book that covers (almost) every book Marvel published from 1961 to 2017. On the night of November 3, Wolk appeared at Earth-2 Comics in Sherman Oaks for a short Q&A led by store co-owner Carr D’Angelo, followed by a book signing and, as is absolutely the way at Earth-2, themed cookies.

But first, Wolk and Portland comics shop owner Katie Pryde performed the theme song that Wolk lyricized. Luckily, I was on hand to capture it, and I bow down. If there is a true King of comics knowledge now, it’s Douglas Wolk. Give a listen…

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw 2029 Articles
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.