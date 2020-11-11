Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #584: Going Back To Earth-2
Looking forward to Season Two!
Chuck Serface of Journey Planet joins Derek and Ric to geek out about the CW’s Stargirl. We look back at Season 1 and then start making predictions for Season 2. Beware the Black Diamond!
Picks of the Week:
Shang Chi #2
Crossovers #1
Department of Truth #1
I Hate Fairyland
Stay safe out there!
Featuring Derek McCaw, and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/10/2020
Published 11/16/2020
