Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #584: Going Back To Earth-2

Looking forward to Season Two!

Stargirl: The Next Season Stargirl: The Next Season

Chuck Serface of Journey Planet joins Derek and Ric to geek out about the CW’s Stargirl. We look back at Season 1 and then start making predictions for Season 2. Beware the Black Diamond!

Picks of the Week:

  • Shang Chi #2
  • Crossovers #1
  • Department of Truth #1
  • I Hate Fairyland

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw, and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/10/2020
Published 11/16/2020

