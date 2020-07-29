Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #580: Comic-Con@Home After Party

Our commentary, your beverages and salty snacks...

Gather around the screen for Comic-Con! Gather around the screen for Comic-Con!

The Fanboys discuss what went right and wrong with Comic-Con@Home!  Spoiler: It was mostly right.  Also, the Eisner awards, and the latest dates for movies and series coming to you in the coming weeks!

Calendar:

  • The Umbrella Academy S2 drops Friday, July 31
  • Star Trek Lower Decks Aug 6
  • Boys Season 2 Sept 4,

Eisner Picks of the Week

Free plug: Scener: a movie party plug-in that actually works!

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/28/2020
Published 7/29/2020

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

