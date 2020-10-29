Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #583: Return to Fandome!

We’re so happy to bring Nate back for a third week in a row! Just in time to discuss the second DC Fandome, comic news, an update on the changes at DC, and our comics picks for the past couple of weeks.

Picks of the Week:

Maestro #1

Fire Power #3

Ultraman #1

Watch the video version of this podcast here!

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 9/10/2020

Published 9/14/2020

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.