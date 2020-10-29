Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #583: Return to Fandome!

Posted on October 29, 2020 by in Comics, Games, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

Fan Dome Boys!

We’re so happy to bring Nate back for a third week in a row! Just in time to discuss the second DC Fandome, comic news, an update on the changes at DC, and our comics picks for the past couple of weeks.

Picks of the Week:

  • Maestro #1   
  • Fire Power #3
  • Ultraman #1

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/10/2020
Published 9/14/2020

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

