Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 585: Rabehlmania In The Time Of Pandemic

March 15, 2021 Derek McCaw Interviews, Movies, Podcast 0

As promised, here’s the official podcast episode, our annual conversation with Cinequest program director Michael Rabehl (the video is here). Also as promised, however, is some bonus content — interviews from last year’s Cinequest, with the creatives behind Nina of the Woods and Fox Hunt Drive.

Part 1: Ric and Derek talk about WandaVision

Part 2: Our interview with Michael Rabehl

Part 3: Charlie Griak, Shawn Patrick Boyd, and Gregory Winter discuss Nina of the Woods at Cinequest 2020

Part 4: Drew Walkup, Lizzie Zerebko, and Michael Olavson discuss Fox Hunt Drive with Derek at Cinequest 2020

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider with special guest Michael Rabehl
Produced and recorded by Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/11/2021
Published 3/15/2021

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate and Bookshop.org. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw 1909 Articles
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.