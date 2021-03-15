Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 585: Rabehlmania In The Time Of Pandemic

Rabehlmania In The Time Of Pandemic

As promised, here’s the official podcast episode, our annual conversation with Cinequest program director Michael Rabehl (the video is here). Also as promised, however, is some bonus content — interviews from last year’s Cinequest, with the creatives behind Nina of the Woods and Fox Hunt Drive.

Part 1: Ric and Derek talk about WandaVision

Part 2: Our interview with Michael Rabehl

Part 3: Charlie Griak, Shawn Patrick Boyd, and Gregory Winter discuss Nina of the Woods at Cinequest 2020

Part 4: Drew Walkup, Lizzie Zerebko, and Michael Olavson discuss Fox Hunt Drive with Derek at Cinequest 2020

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider with special guest Michael Rabehl

Produced and recorded by Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/11/2021

Published 3/15/2021

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate and Bookshop.org. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.