Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 586: The Most Snyder Cut of All

March 27, 2021 Ric Bretschneider Comics, Movies, Podcast 0

Fun Fact: Less important actors are positioned so they can be easily cropped out of the photo.

Sal Pizarro joins the no-holds-barred discussion of “The Snyder Cut” event, Zack Snyder’s Justice League!

Pick of the the Week
James Bond: Agent of SPECTRE

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider with special guest Sal Pizarro
Produced by Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/21/2021
Published 3/26/2021

