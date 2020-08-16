Fanboy Planet Team-up: Craig Price Of Matinee Heroes

Posted on August 16, 2020

In what could have been, should have been, a terrific blockbuster summer for movies, we’ve instead been at home creating new content. Craig Price took a popular segment of his long-running podcast Matinee Heroes and turned it into an internet game show. I guested on an early episode of Cast-Off, as well as joined the Matinee Heroes gang to talk about Godzilla, King of the Monsters. Now Craig joins me in the first of a new format — conversations with hosts of other podcasts.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

