Fanboy Planet Team-up: Craig Price Of Matinee Heroes
In what could have been, should have been, a terrific blockbuster summer for movies, we’ve instead been at home creating new content. Craig Price took a popular segment of his long-running podcast Matinee Heroes and turned it into an internet game show. I guested on an early episode of Cast-Off, as well as joined the Matinee Heroes gang to talk about Godzilla, King of the Monsters. Now Craig joins me in the first of a new format — conversations with hosts of other podcasts.