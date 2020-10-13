Fanboy Planet Team-up With David Avallone

Live October 13, 2020 at 7 pm Pacific Time

Posted on October 13, 2020 by in Comics, Interviews, Podcast // 0 Comments

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, awakens from her slumber to discover she’s the last woman in Los Angeles in the new Dynamite Comic Elvira: The Omega Ma’am — with a fully funded Kickstarter campaign that launched only this morning! Writer David Avallone joins Derek to talk about his collaboration with the legendary horror host, as well as his own podcast with writer Rylend Grant, Writer’s Block. It starts at 7 pm PDT on October 13, 2020. Join two boobs talking about Elvira…

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

