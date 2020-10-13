Fanboy Planet Team-up With David Avallone
Live October 13, 2020 at 7 pm Pacific Time
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, awakens from her slumber to discover she’s the last woman in Los Angeles in the new Dynamite Comic Elvira: The Omega Ma’am — with a fully funded Kickstarter campaign that launched only this morning! Writer David Avallone joins Derek to talk about his collaboration with the legendary horror host, as well as his own podcast with writer Rylend Grant, Writer’s Block. It starts at 7 pm PDT on October 13, 2020. Join two boobs talking about Elvira…