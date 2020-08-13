Fanboy Planet Vidcast #582: Lean Green Comics Machine

Posted on August 13, 2020

In the wake of DC’s big shake-up this week, we invited Green Machine Comics co-owner Steve Mix to join us to talk about the impact from a retail side. With Nate back for two weeks in a row, we then pick comics for the week, and wonder if we get to see New Mutants soon…

