Flashback Friday: Preparing For Peter Capaldi

Back in 2013, we didn’t know how great the 12th Doctor would be. Well, we should have suspected, but when internet comedian Sam Bowers asked me to do one of my recurring Nerd Alerd segments on his “Jokes of the Week” YouTube series, I was happy to oblige. Originally released August 14, 2013, to talk about the 12th Doctor, here it is:

