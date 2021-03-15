Gamma Flight Is Landing!

Out of the pages of The Immortal Hulk, writers Al Ewing and Crystal Frasier put together a gamma-irradiated super team. Originally part of S.W.O.R.D. (which you may have noticed in WandaVision), these long-time friends and foes of the Hulk realized they were bound together by both radiation and loyalty. And to drive a book of their own, bound by something yet to be seen.
In almost any Marvel spin-off I’d roll my eyes, but Ewing has managed to make even crossover event issues tell the story he wants, only incidentally serving the big company-wide event. So if Ewing and Frasier along with artist Lan Medina tell me that Gamma Flight is going to be worth the read, I believe them. With The Immortal Hulk, there’s no other Marvel book coming anywhere near as close to keeping me on the edge of my seat month to month. The line-up of Gamma Flight already has me hooked.
From Marvel:
From the pages of one of Marvel’s most critically acclaimed titles comes a new series: GAMMA FLIGHT! Launching out of Al Ewing’s Eisner-nominated work on Immortal Hulk, GAMMA FLIGHT will introduce a new Marvel super team consisting of Bruce Banner’s allies, friends, and even former archenemies! Featuring artwork by Lan Medina, the new series will be co-written by Ewing and Crystal Frasier. Fraiser will make her Marvel Comics debut in June’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 and previously served as a consultant on earlier issues of Immortal Hulk. Now she teams up with Ewing to take this fascinating, hauntingly beautiful Hulk saga to the next level.
Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath—and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority—but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Go on the run with this wild gamma-fueled group in this action-packed addition to the Immortal Hulk mythos!
“GAMMA FLIGHT is an opportunity to explore some of the concepts and plant some of the seeds from IMMORTAL HULK in their own space, building off the found family that came together in those pages and putting them into action against some strange and ugly doings in the unexplored corners of the gamma world,” Ewing explained. “We’ve been ricocheting ideas off each other for a while on this one, and I suspect the result is something that’ll tickle Hulk fans old and new.”
“Working with Al last year as a consultant for Immortal Hulk was a wonderful experience,” Frasier said. “He’s smart, amazingly creative, and amazingly open to feedback. Collaborating with him to write a full series has been wonderful. It’s so easy to bounce elements back and forth to develop a good idea into a great one. And his knowledge of Hulk minutiae from the last 60 years is truly a thing to behold.”
Enter a whole new world of gamma when GAMMA FLIGHT #1 hits stands on June 23rd.