Gamma Flight Is Landing!

Out of the pages of The Immortal Hulk, writers Al Ewing and Crystal Frasier put together a gamma-irradiated super team. Originally part of S.W.O.R.D. (which you may have noticed in WandaVision), these long-time friends and foes of the Hulk realized they were bound together by both radiation and loyalty. And to drive a book of their own, bound by something yet to be seen.

In almost any Marvel spin-off I’d roll my eyes, but Ewing has managed to make even crossover event issues tell the story he wants, only incidentally serving the big company-wide event. So if Ewing and Frasier along with artist Lan Medina tell me that Gamma Flight is going to be worth the read, I believe them. With The Immortal Hulk, there’s no other Marvel book coming anywhere near as close to keeping me on the edge of my seat month to month. The line-up of Gamma Flight already has me hooked.

