Getting Dino Crunched

When you’re a kid, there’s something giggle-inducing about a game that can give you a jump scare. Hot Potato (a big red plastic potato that would buzz) or Perfection (get those shapes in before the whole board pops up) or you probably know another — was there Don’t Wake Daddy? Recently, the toy stores have had variations that included scatological items, so it’s a relief that Goliath Games has chosen to just threaten kids with being devoured by a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

We tested; the jaws cannot actually bite.

In Dino Crunch, a game for ages 4 and up, an almost cute T-Rex sits poised over a nest of brightly colored dinosaur eggs. A plastic leaf covers them, and the instructions say this bad T-Rex stole them from other dinosaurs. It’s the players’ job to steal them back. Roll the die to determine which color egg you need to recover from the nest, using Dino-tweezers.

The game itself is that simple — except for that jump scare. At some point, if you take too long to remove an egg, or perhaps just if too many eggs have been removed, that T-Rex will notice and…

It’s that simple. Whichever player triggered the T-Rex is eliminated (like Hot Potato), you reset the dinosaur, and play continues until only one egg hunter is left standing or sitting criss-cross applesauce.

Dino Crunch should appeal to those kids that loooove dinosaurs (don’t most?) and thankfully, those soothing primordial jungle sounds and T-Rex roar aren’t so loud and intrusive to be distracting to parents. Though, of course, you’re playing it with your kids, right, because who doesn’t want to take their chances with the T-Rex?

An adult should probably assemble the whole thing, which takes just a couple of minutes, and 2 AA batteries are required. Retailing at about $20, it feels like the kind of game that kids will pull out more often than not, mainly to make that dinosaur roar!