Halloween 2021: Chilling Thrilling Sounds Of The ScareHouse

Maybe it was hard for you to get into the Halloween spirit. Maybe you could barely even make it to Spirit. If you need a little something extra to get your front door ready for Trick-or-Treaters, we’ve got your back, courtesy of the Pittsburgh-based haunted attraction Scarehouse. Wrapping up its 20th year of terrifying Pennsylvanians and phobia pilgrims, ScareHouse has released a soundtrack, if not a few tortured souls, to -ahem- liven up your Halloween night.

ScareHouse has been ranked as one of “America’s Scariest Halloween Attractions” by Travel Channel and has been featured on Good Morning America, The Daily Show, Travel Channel, CBS and ABC News, Buzzfeed, Forbes, Mental Floss, and many other national media outlets.

The soundtrack is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Look for Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Scarehouse. To make things simpler, we’ve got the YouTube video embedded here. Download from the source of your choice, and give your house that scary touch to thrill the boys and ghouls of your neighborhood…