Keith Champagne Talks His Writing Silver Streak

The life of a freelance writer can move slowly, then accelerate at a moment’s notice. Keith Champagne’s comics writing is about to enter a hot streak, starting with a Golden Age character revival, possibly pulling some older stories out of DC’s vault, and… well, it might just get Stranger from there. Watch Derek’s interview where… well, we had trouble remembering the name of DC Universe Infinite’s new digital title, and I think even the correction I put in the video is still wrong. You’d think I’d immediately jump onto a book “hosted” by Ambush Bug, but I was too busy talking to Keith… (this interview was slightly edited)

