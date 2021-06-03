Marvel Announces The Next Era Of Hulk

That’s right… they said “era,” and that’s fair. Though it’s sometimes hard to follow if you’re coming in cold, this is the reality of Marvel Comics (and DC) — it isn’t just short arcs, it’s complete “takes” on characters. The incredible The Immortal Hulk will end soon, and with it that definition of the Hulk. It stands out in that writer Al Ewing has been able to keep his “immortal” version aligned throughout uses in the rest of the Marvel Universe, but after that ends, Hulk will be someone else’s version. In this case, it’s Donny Cates’ and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk, who has no adjective. Yet.

Should we give this version a try? Probably. Good writers always find something interesting to do with the Hulk. Cates is a good writer. It’s just hard for me to move on so quickly. Don’t get me wrong; I’m strangely glad The Immortal Hulk is ending. It means Ewing had a specific story to tell, and that eventually I’ll have a done-in-one incredibly heavy omnibus on my shelf right next to Planet Hulk. But I want to savor and re-read that take on the Hulk a time or two more before I jump to what someone else has to say about it. But if you’ve enjoyed Cates’ work on Venom — and I hear it’s great, I just don’t like Venom the character — you’re going to like this.

