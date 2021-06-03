Marvel Announces The Next Era Of Hulk

That’s right… they said “era,” and that’s fair. Though it’s sometimes hard to follow if you’re coming in cold, this is the reality of Marvel Comics (and DC) — it isn’t just short arcs, it’s complete “takes” on characters. The incredible The Immortal Hulk will end soon, and with it that definition of the Hulk. It stands out in that writer Al Ewing has been able to keep his “immortal” version aligned throughout uses in the rest of the Marvel Universe, but after that ends, Hulk will be someone else’s version. In this case, it’s Donny Cates’ and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk, who has no adjective. Yet.
Should we give this version a try? Probably. Good writers always find something interesting to do with the Hulk. Cates is a good writer. It’s just hard for me to move on so quickly. Don’t get me wrong; I’m strangely glad The Immortal Hulk is ending. It means Ewing had a specific story to tell, and that eventually I’ll have a done-in-one incredibly heavy omnibus on my shelf right next to Planet Hulk. But I want to savor and re-read that take on the Hulk a time or two more before I jump to what someone else has to say about it. But if you’ve enjoyed Cates’ work on Venom — and I hear it’s great, I just don’t like Venom the character — you’re going to like this.
From Marvel:
Al Ewing’s groundbreaking Immortal Hulk saga will reach its climactic conclusion later this year, but the strongest there is won’t stay down for long… This November, the Hulk will return in an all-new ongoing series by acclaimed writer Donny Cates, known for his revolutionary work on Venom and Thor, and superstar artist Ryan Ottley of Amazing Spider-Man and Invincible!
This unstoppable team of some of the industry’s greatest talent will helm a bold new era of HULK that begins when Bruce Banner discovers a radical way to control the monster within. Could this mark the final end of the green goliath? Or will the extreme solution create something new – with massive consequences? Prepare to dive deep into the very core of Hulk’s rage in this thrilling epic that will explore this iconic character’s incredible—and destructive—legacy in a way no one has dared to before.
“Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is,” Cates said. “Haha… oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry….and guess what? Well…pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry.”
Fans can get their first glimpse at what’s in store in this year’s Free Comic Book Day title, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: AVENGERS/HULK, available at participating comics shops on August 14th. In the meantime, check out the main cover and stay tuned for more information on this explosive upcoming era of HULK!