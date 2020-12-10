Marvel Studios’ Loki Combs Marvel Comics

When last we saw Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston), he was escaping from the Avengers. But you can’t keep a good God of Mischief down, and Disney+ has him a series landing in May 2021. Using the Cosmic Cube (the Tesseract in MCU terms), Loki somehow ends up in the hands of the Time Variance Authority. For those keeping track of how that will play into Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re a group very concerned about Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling despot announced as appearing in the third Ant-Man movie.

But let’s unpack what else this series seems to be borrowing from. Though in the Disney+ series he’ll be working for the TVA, in costume and general mission, it seems that he’ll be a reluctant force for good as he was in Marvel Comics’ Loki, Agent of Asgard series by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett. And though the set-up is clearly not the same, that outfit at the end of the trailer comes straight out of the 2016 mini-series Vote Loki by Christopher Hastings and Langdon Foss. It’s not the first time Marvel Studios has loosely adapted comics — but it’s worth calling these out because you might have missed them in shops, and they’re both worth a read.

