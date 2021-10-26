Milligan And The Allreds Return To X-Cellence

For those who grew up reading about the X-Men as outcasts, it came as a shock to see a team of mutants actively seek fame. Yet since Peter Milligan and Michael and Laura Allred debuted X-Statix in the early 2000s, the idea has only become more relevant. Returning to the concept and many of the same characters in 2022, the creative team will unleash The X-Cellent, mutant heroes who want to live and love hard in the public eye. Will they chronicle their adventures on Xtik-Xtok, or Xwitch?

Yes, it does feel like Marvel is looping back around in an endless cycle. In this case, it will be interesting to see if Milligan can keep ahead of reality with his satirical prescience. And please, the more we can get of the Allreds’ stunning artistic collaborations, the better.

From Marvel: