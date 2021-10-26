Milligan And The Allreds Return To X-Cellence

For those who grew up reading about the X-Men as outcasts, it came as a shock to see a team of mutants actively seek fame. Yet since Peter Milligan and Michael and Laura Allred debuted X-Statix in the early 2000s, the idea has only become more relevant. Returning to the concept and many of the same characters in 2022, the creative team will unleash The X-Cellent, mutant heroes who want to live and love hard in the public eye. Will they chronicle their adventures on Xtik-Xtok, or Xwitch?
Yes, it does feel like Marvel is looping back around in an endless cycle. In this case, it will be interesting to see if Milligan can keep ahead of reality with his satirical prescience. And please, the more we can get of the Allreds’ stunning artistic collaborations, the better.
From Marvel:
It’s finally here! This February, writer Peter Milligan, artist Michael Allred, and color artist Laura Allred make their long-awaited return to their iconic X-STATIX saga in X-CELLENT #1!
Back in the 2000s, X-STATIX stunned readers with its unique spin on Marvel super heroics and off-beat characters. Now, this hit series is back along with the original creative team for more comic book brilliance overflowing with wit, charm, and high-octane thrills! Get ready for more adventures of X-STATIX starring your favorite heroes from the classic series along with a brand-new team of rivals that will take this one-of-a-kind series to a fresh and exciting new future!
They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot — all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they’re old news now, because there’s a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Meet…THE X-CELLENT!
“I’m thoroughly X-Statix to be working with Mike and Laura Allred again,” Milligan said. “And it’s been truly X-CELLENT to discover that we’ve lost none of our alchemical fizz in conjuring up this new comic, this new title, this new beginning: The X-CELLENT!”
“The ol’ gang is back together again! Working with Peter Milligan is always a party,” Michael Allred added. “The future is looking brighter for 2022 as we get to show the world how we’ve been playing with our X-Statix Marvel mutants and their new adversaries, THE X-CELLENT! LOVE these characters! Everyone come play with us!”
Don’t miss the triumphant comeback of X-STATIX when X-CELLENT #1 arrives in February!