Music Club. Parkview Music Club. In The Blink Of An Eye!

May 17, 2021 Derek McCaw TV 0

We may not get No Time To Die anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get our 007 fix. It just isn’t quite what you may be expecting — somewhere a little closer to Bugsy Malone than James Bond as the Parkview Music Club presents their original Bond fan film, “In the Blink of an Eye.” With a cast of 4th and 5th graders from Parkview Elementary School in Van Buren, Arkansas, this tribute to the world’s greatest spy actually includes an appearance from a film Bond — George Lazenby has a cameo! But beyond Lazenby — how the heck do they get these great sets?

You might remember us talking to Parkview Music Club director Kevin Croxton a couple of years ago when they released their Batman ’66 tribute, “The Scheme is Sound.” This time they’ve gone Bond and beyond. Though this film has no association with EON Productions or MGM, it might tide you over for a little while…

