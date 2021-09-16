Norm Macdonald Tells The Origin Of The Fantastic Four

With the shocking passing of comedian Norm Macdonald, we’re going to see a deserved legend grow. A comedian’s comedian, his work still holds up — sometimes pushing boundaries in unexpected ways, and yes, sometimes offensive, but almost always funny. You may not be aware that Macdonald produced some sketches veering into Fanboy Planet’s world. Case in point: The Origin of the Fantastic Four, from his album “Ridiculous.” Almost 11 years ago, artist Randy Ruether took the sketch, made it a motion comic, and posted it on YouTube. Thank you, Mr. Ruether. This is… fantastic.

Bonus trivia question: one original Saturday Night Live cast member has an official authorized connection to the Fantastic Four. Anybody know who?

