Patty Jenkins Will Be The First Woman To Direct A Star Wars Film

December 10, 2020 Derek McCaw

It was announced earlier, and included in our previous Star Warsapalooza article, but the great Patty Jenkins introduced her role as director of Rogue Squadron on Twitter in just about the coolest way she could. So it had to be included here. Though two women have directed episodes of The Mandalorian, and Leslye Headland created The Acolyte, Jenkins will be the first female director of a Star Wars movie and… how did that not happen before now? Never mind. What matters is that Jenkins is a terrific director and I can’t wait to see what she does with the aerial action of Rogue Squadron.

