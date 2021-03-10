The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Character Posters

March 10, 2021 Derek McCaw TV 0

Posters: Disney+

Spoilers? We have none to offer. But Disney+ did release the following character posters yesterday for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will debut on Friday March 19 and fill the Marvel void left by WandaVision. 6 episodes in all, carrying us through the more action-oriented, international espionage part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while WandaVision opened a door into the cosmic.

Of course we’ve seen Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in costume, but this is the best look we’ve had yet at main antagonist Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in more of a traditional comics costume. Will he become a Baron? Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) aka Agent 13 looks like Agent 13, so cool. It would be nice to see US Agent (Wyatt Russell), but the show has to hold some surprises, right?

photo: Disney+
photo: Disney+
photo: Disney+
photo: Disney+
