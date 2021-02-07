The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Moving Phase Fourward...

Superheroes saved half the world’s population from Thanos, and still Zemo (Daniel Brühl) thinks they shouldn’t exist. Let’s say this for him: he’s consistent. And now he’s got more of a comics-based look. He’s also joined by a young woman who looks suspiciously like the Red Skull’s daughter Syn. At one point in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we can bet she’s going to kick The Winter Soldier’s (Sebastian Stan) butt.

While Zemo and his army scheme, it also looks like the US government has decided someone else should carry on Captain America’s shield other than Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) or Bucky Barnes. We only get a glimpse of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), but it’s appropriate that it’s him appearing at an MCU Super Bowl in a trailer run during the real-world Super Bowl.

Originally intended to air before WandaVision until COVID-19 delayed production, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will land on Disney+ on March 19. Where Wanda may take Phase 4 into the multiverse, this more earth-bound series will continue the Captain America tradition and give us action, action, action. And couples therapy. After the mind-blowing nature of WandaVision, won’t that be a nice break?