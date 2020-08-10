The Isolation Stack: Captain Ginger

When Ahoy Comics launched, the book that caught my attention was The Wrong Earth. Because it was a good superhero book with the pedigree of two DC Comics veterans, Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, it was the easiest one to find in comics shops. In the back of every issue, Ahoy Comics showed the covers of the other books they were putting out, and I was amused by the title Captain Ginger, looking to be a Starfleet parody with cats. I kept forgetting to look for it in the various shops I went into, and there was no Comic-Con this summer to try and track it down. But, as it turns out, there was an indie comics sale on Comixology, and the first volume was listed. So I gave it a try.

As far as the premise goes, I was wrong. I should have trusted writer Stuart Moore, though yes, he can write humor. My first exposure to Moore was almost 20 years ago in a book from Penny-Farthing Press called Para, hard science fiction that still had a human touch. If you can believe it, Captain Ginger is in the same vein. It has both a human touch and cats who have been touched by humans. On the surface it looks like a feline Star Trek parody, but it’s no Waldo Kitty. These cats have been hyper-evolved (some, anyway), hurtling through the cosmos in a starship that they didn’t build, learning as they go on technology they didn’t design.

The Feeders (their term for humanity) are gone, wiped out by a hostile alien race they may not have been able to see. Catkind can see the aliens, because their eyes are, after all, different. And unfortunately, the aliens have noticed them. Whatever their beef is, they are determined to wipe out all traces of Earth, forcing the cats into the unfamiliar position of hunted.

June Brigman’s art stays fairly serious, making the cats only barely anthromorphic. Some walk on their hind legs, but you can still see that they move like cats. With Moore, Brigman also portrays these cats as cats, often getting into trouble as they try to strike a balance between their nature and a dim ancestral memory of what the Feeders were like. Even hyper-evolved, they still seem to have a regular cat lifespan and development, so it’s possible that three generations of cats on board the ship still add up to less than 10 years since humanity was forced into extinction. That’s one mystery that Moore and Brigman have set up for Volume 2 (coming soon), and there are more… but there lies a nebula of spoilers.

Once again, Ahoy Comics proves that because their staff are eclectic talents, the books they release are of varying styles and concepts — this same publisher also picked up Second Coming, which you probably heard of because it upset people on a Fox News show, and the current savagely relevant Billionaire Island. There’s more in their catalog, all of value to read.

But it’s not a bad idea to start with the cats.

