The Rise Of Shin Ultraman

What if Ultraman came to Tokyo in 2021, fighting kaiju that had no zippers in their suits? Clearly, it would be awesome. Shin Ultraman Production Company and Tsuburaya Studios dropped the first teaser for Shin Ultraman, the modern-day rethink of the Ultra concept from the same people that gave us Shin Godzilla. The difference here is that instead of rethinking it, they kept what worked and made it better. Kaiju have the same wild color scheme and underlying weirdness that borders on the silly, and Ultraman himself looks the same with one crucial difference — he has no color timer. How will we know when he’s running out of power, and may never rise again?

The stakes look more serious, but there had better be a Beta Capsule.

Currently, Shin Ultraman is scheduled for Japanese theaters in the Summer. No word on a US release, but I’ll have my Mego Ultraman figure ready.

For another take on Ultraman rising again, see Marvel’s recent excellent miniseries, The Rise of Ultraman.

For the original Ultraman, try here.

