WonderCon@Home 2021: Justice Society: World War II Virtual Panel

For the second year in a row, Comic-Con International has been unable to host an in-person gathering of our people. Last year, the shift was a little more sudden, but both WonderCon@Home and Comic-Con@Home learned from the first, studios and publishers had a chance to see what worked and what didn’t, and this year’s WonderCon may not have the easy vibe of wandering through the Anaheim Convention Center, but it still has a lot to offer on March 26 and March 27.

Not the least of which is that DC Universe Animation will do what it has always done at WonderCon, and that’s bring the power of DC’s greatest heroes (I may be talking about the voice actors) to a panel to talk about its latest project. In this case, it’s Justice Society: World War II, and though it may lack the give and take of being in a huge room with the talent, this is an opportunity for more fans to see the fun that these panels always are. Warner Bros was kind enough to send along the direct YouTube link to the panel — but it will not go live before Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m PT.

https://youtu.be/7Es8ztlK5Bw

From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment:

The 50-minute panel will include actors, filmmakers and assorted clips and images from the all-new, feature-length animated movie. Justice Society: World War II arrives on Digital starting April 27, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD™ Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray™ on May 11, 2021. Headlining the panel discussion are actors Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia, A Call To Spy) as Wonder Woman, Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol, White Collar, The Boys in the Band) as Barry Allen/The Flash, Elysia Rotaru (Arrow) as Black Canary, Omid Abtahi (American Gods, The Mandalorian) as Hawkman, Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice, Silicon Valley, voice of Mickey Mouse) as Steve Trevor, Armen Taylor (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) as Jay Garrick/The Flash, Liam McIntyre (The Flash, Spartacus, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) as Aquaman, and Geoff Arend (Madam Secretary, Batman: Hush) as Charles Halstead/Advisor alongside director Jeff Wamester (Guardians of the Galaxy TV series), co-screenwriters Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, DC Super Hero Girls) and Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Batman: Soul Of The Dragon), and supervising producer Butch Lukic (Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Constantine: City of Demons). Publicist Gary Miereanu moderates the festivities. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and WBHE, the all-new animated adventure finds modern-day Barry Allen – prior to the formation of the Justice League – discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle – primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as the Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favor, while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won’t be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller.

That’s a lot to pack in to 50 minutes, but they’re doing the best they can to make it feel like it would at the Convention Center. Do not undersell the value of a good moderator, and Gary Miereanu is one of the best in the business. Plus this movie is going to be good. I have a soft spot in my heart for the Justice Society over the Justice League.

Here’s the trailer: