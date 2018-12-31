All Gingerbread And No Play Makes Jack A Very Dull Boy

Two years ago, we featured a terrifying pair of gingerbread houses from a terrifyingly talented pair of filmmakers. Aaron and Austin Keeling, writers/directors of the terrific horror film The House on Pine Street, had lovingly crafted the Bates Motel and Psycho House out of gingerbread and many other sweets. How do you top something like that?

I think they have. Their follow-up recreates Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Overlook Hotel from The Shining, and it looks both delicious and evil. In a month that Fanboy Planet began by spending some time with The Great British Baking Show‘s Kim-Joy, this seems like the right way to end December 2018 — by cruising down the halls of gingerbread and knowing that… you’ve always been a cookie, Mr. Torrance…

Come play with us…

Be amazed at this stunning likeness of Shelley Duvall…

Herrrrreeeeee’s Johnny!

They somehow made Room 237 even more frightening… but nice sprinkles.

Let’s see Ready Player One top this for crunchy goodness…

And one of the most famous trailers in cinema history…

Dare you chase Danny into the labyrinth?

Perhaps Stephen King would have appreciated the movie with a more overt cookie-themed tie-in…