All The Leprechauns In The World

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

We leave it to occasional contributor J. Dobbs Rosa to edit together a supercut of movie and TV leprechaun appearances that include Warwick Davis as two DIFFERENT leprechauns (at least). If you can’t get on to Disney+ right now to watch Darby O’Gill and the Little People (I’ve had no luck), at least it’s represented here.

Also, I need a streaming service to offer Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, because now I really need to see the episode that starts and ends this — “Terrible Leprechaun.”