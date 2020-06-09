Bill And Ted Face The Music AND Tease Us…

Their music changed the world. At least, that’s how it was supposed to go. Like a lot of us, time passed and things kept happening and somehow the world didn’t change. They’re running out of time. We’re running out of time. If we’re lucky, on August 21, 2020, Bill and Ted WILL face the music, and we’ll all be happier for it.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return as William S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore Logan, the Wyld Stallyns. William Sadler returns as Death. And that’s really all they needed to have back to get me there. Oh, and the screenplay is by Bill and Ted creator Ed Solomon, with Chris Matheson.

Every day, it’s worth the struggle to be excellent to each other.

From Orion Pictures:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.