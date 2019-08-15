Cinequest Flashback: REDRUBY

Three years ago at Cinequest, this intriguing short by Jose Holder made its debut. A bit of a mindbender, it’s clearly the set up for more, which makes sense as Holder also works as an artist for comics and games — perhaps best-known for his work on the Assassin’s Creed franchise (both Ubisoft’s games and Titan’s graphic novels).  After playing several festivals, “REDRUBY” finally streams through Vimeo, and we’re putting it here. I’d like to see where Holder wants to take the story next…

In this film, Ruby Grimm (Amber Goldfarb) walks a landscape where the line between dreams and reality is bleeding, and she has a family obligation to fix it. The question may be — which family?

 

