Cinequest Flashback: We Know Where You Live

February 8, 2019

Almost a year ago, we saw this great short and interviewed the filmmakers, Honora Talbott and Bill Posley. Then and there, I promised that if “We Know Where You Live” ever became available on the web, I would post it on Fanboy Planet. That time is now.

A tart comedy with Twilight Zone undertones, “We Know Where You Live” covers a lot of bases in a compact amount of time. Just enjoy, and hope that Talbott and Posley have more stories to tell.

We Know Where You Live from Honora Talbott on Vimeo.

