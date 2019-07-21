Comic-Con 2019: Piercing Snowpiercer

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs lead the cast of the futuristic thriller series Snowpiercer coming Spring 2020 to TBS. At a first look panel at Comic-Con TBS revealed the series’ first official trailer.

The project is a new adaptation of both the 2014 Bong Joon-ho film and its original graphic album source material. Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg also star while James Hawes (Black Mirror) directs. Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson serves as showrunner.