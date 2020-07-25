ComicCon@Home: Kevin Smith Hosts Bill And Ted

As filmmaker/podcaster/slackonteur Kevin Smith admits, without Bill and Ted there would be no Jay and Silent Bob. Today at ComicCon@Home, Smith got the chance to tell screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson and actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeve how much he owed them. And as it turns out, Solomon and Matheson actually played Bill and Ted long before the movies were made.

Smith led a pretty spirited discussion with them, joined by director Dean Parisot and actors Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler. The slight awkwardness of doing it all by Zoom was more than offset by someone doing a heck of a job directing the focus from behind the scenes. But see for yourself, as we’ve been given permission to share the actual panel. Be warned — Smith calls this film a real tear-jerker.