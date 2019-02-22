Cinequest Flashback: Multiverse Dating For Beginners

Once again, as we get ready for Cinequest 2019, let’s flash back to 2018, and a sci fi short film that captures multiversal quantum theory in a rom-com package. Filmmaker Kelly Tatham is a delightful mind, so you should take this opportunity to dip a toe in to her thoughts on reality.

Thanks to YouTube channel DUST, Kelly’s short “Multiverse Dating for Beginners” is now online — and I promised last year that once it was available, I’d be posting it on Fanboy Planet. It’s one of those shorts that also proves that science fiction can be effective and deep without a lot of special effects. Enjoy!

