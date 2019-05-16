DC Universe Drops Creepy Swamp Thing Teaser

Posted on May 16, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

We still don’t get much of Derek Mears as Swamp Thing, but there’s plenty of Alec Holland (Andy Bean) realizing there’s something deep and dark going on in the water. Though we know ultimately it’s a call for the guardian of the Green, this take looks like it’s more overt early on. We know that Jason Woodrue will show up, as well as Arcane, but this… the swamp is angry. But it’s nature… it can afford to take its time.

The first season of Swamp Thing drops on DC Universe starting May 31st, 2019.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes