DC Universe Drops Creepy Swamp Thing Teaser

We still don’t get much of Derek Mears as Swamp Thing, but there’s plenty of Alec Holland (Andy Bean) realizing there’s something deep and dark going on in the water. Though we know ultimately it’s a call for the guardian of the Green, this take looks like it’s more overt early on. We know that Jason Woodrue will show up, as well as Arcane, but this… the swamp is angry. But it’s nature… it can afford to take its time.

The first season of Swamp Thing drops on DC Universe starting May 31st, 2019.