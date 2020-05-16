Drew Campbell On Star Wars Rumors

Posted on May 16, 2020

The past two weeks have seen a lot of rumors about Star Wars casting and other creatives. They’re exciting, but most of them have not actually been confirmed by either Disney or Lucasfilm. Contributor Drew Campbell grumbled a bit online, and I asked him to join me for a video conversation about the state of Star Wars right now, as he’s our go to expert.

It’s not the Fanboy Planet Vidcast, which is something that we have experimented with — it’s something else — 2D Fanboys? We’ll figure it out. Please watch and enjoy.

Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

