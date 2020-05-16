Drew Campbell On Star Wars Rumors

The past two weeks have seen a lot of rumors about Star Wars casting and other creatives. They’re exciting, but most of them have not actually been confirmed by either Disney or Lucasfilm. Contributor Drew Campbell grumbled a bit online, and I asked him to join me for a video conversation about the state of Star Wars right now, as he’s our go to expert.

It’s not the Fanboy Planet Vidcast, which is something that we have experimented with — it’s something else — 2D Fanboys? We’ll figure it out. Please watch and enjoy.