Fanboy Planet Comes To Baycon 2019

For the past few years, we’ve been honored to take part in BayCon. Occasionally we’ve recorded the podcast in front of a live audience there, and this year, it looks like we may get to do it twice. In its 37th year, the San Francisco Bay Area science fiction convention will feature author David Brin as its guest of honor, and we’ll be interviewing him. But we’re also going to get to do one of our regular “news of the week” recordings, among other things.

Held at the San Mateo Marriott Hotel from May 24th to May 27th (Memorial Day weekend) 2019, BayCon registration is still open, and we’d love to see you there. The conversations will be lively, the gaming room will be hopping, and the parties will be fun. We won’t just be recording the podcast; we’ll be on other panels, too, including one with game designer, podcaster, and Massachusetts congressional candidate Brianna Wu! (Thanks, Chris Garcia.)

Below are our schedules — set in clay, not stone, but so far so good. Though some panels have both Ric and myself, I figured it would be clearest to publish the schedules as we got them:

Ric Bretschneider

Twisty Little Passages

24 May 2019, Friday 13:30 – 15:00, Connect 4 (San Mateo Marriott)

The origins of online gaming.

Prof. David McGaffey (InterConsultGlobal; St.Mary’s College of California; Holy Names University) (M), Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet), Colin Fisk

007- A Look Ahead

25 May 2019, Saturday 10:00 – 11:30, Connect 5 (San Mateo Marriott)

Where is James Bond, and what can/should we expect of him (her?) in the future?

Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet) (M), Christopher Garcia (Computer History Museum), Stacy Meyn

David Brin Interview

25 May 2019, Saturday 14:30 – 16:00, Convene 1 (San Mateo Marriott)

David Brin, Derek McCaw (Fanboy Planet), Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet)

How To Anime

26 May 2019, Sunday 13:00 – 14:30, Synergy 5 (San Mateo Marriott)

Where can you watch, what should you watch, why you should watch, how you should watch!

Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet) (M), Cayden Coronado, Linden Tarr (PhotoBOMBincorporated ), Janice Marcus

Diving Into Comics

26 May 2019, Sunday 16:00 – 17:30, Synergy 4 (San Mateo Marriott)

Whether you’re a new reader or returning to comics after a hiatus, where should you start?

Mark Gelineau (Gelineau and King) (M), Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet), Steven Mix (Green Machine Comics), Randy Smith

Fanboy Planet Podcast (episode recording)

27 May 2019, Monday 11:30 – 13:00, Convene 1 (San Mateo Marriott)

Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet), Derek McCaw (Fanboy Planet)

Not So Super Comics

27 May 2019, Monday 13:00 – 14:30, Convene 2 (San Mateo Marriott)

You love comics but superheroes leave you cold. What should you be reading in 2019?

Derek McCaw (Fanboy Planet) (M), Ric Bretschneider (Fanboy Planet), Randy Smith

Derek McCaw

Of Their Time

26 May 2019, Sunday 13:00 – 14:30, Connect 3 (San Mateo Marriott)

Studios and writers have been working to find new ways to inject life into 19th and 20th century franchises that depended on a cultural ignorance when started. Is there room in the 21st century for characters like Tarzan, Zorro, and Fu Manchu, or should we just leave them in the past?

Derek McCaw (Fanboy Planet) (M), Dr. Bradford Lyau (Globosocks LLC), Synita Luckey (SL Custom Dressworks), Ms Fara Otterbeck

Chris Garcia Podcasting Extravaganza

26 May 2019, Sunday 16:00 – 17:30, Convene 2 (San Mateo Marriott)

Christopher Garcia (Computer History Museum) (M), Ms Brianna Wu, Linden Tarr (PhotoBOMBincorporated ), Derek McCaw (Fanboy Planet)

Whichever panel you go to, remember to use your powers for good! (Especially you, Chris Garcia.)