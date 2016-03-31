Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 431: Huge Hodgepodge Edition!
We talk, they talk, you just sit back and enjoy...
A little Fanboy news of the week, then a big interview show from Silicon Valley Comic Con, including:
- Star Trek Continues’ Vic Mignogna
- Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison, the creators of fan-owned Legion M Studios.
- Con Man and Spectrum’s PJ Haarsma
- Steven-Elliot Altman tells us all about Ancient Aliens: The Game
- Neo Edmund, writer/producer and author of A Tale of Red Riding: Rise of the Alpha Huntress
And so much more…
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/28/2016
Published 3/31/2016
