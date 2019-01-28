Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 533: You Can't Have Too Many Omnibuses

Good-Bye George Perez!

Posted on January 28, 2019

George Perez So nice to say farewell to someone who is sticking around!

It’s an omnibus of an episode: First we sit down for a conversation with Rust Creek director Jen McGowan (founder of filmpowered.com), then honor the retirement of master comic book creator George Perez. Then on to DC rumors, Hanna Barbera announcements, so much Conan, and Wal-Mart vs Target for your salty snack money.  Even more, we’ll talk Oscar noms, new Missions Impossible, The Color Out of Space and Nicolas Cage.  Then TV and more in this week’s episode!

What’s in the Bag?

  • True Believers #1 – Conan the Barbarian
  • Naomi #1

Rust Creek is available on demand through Amazon.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 1/23/2019
Published 1/28/2019

When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

