Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 540: Cons, Stores, and Catching Up

Ask Me About a Career in Henching!

Posted on April 5, 2019

Where does he get those wonderful clothes? Where does he get those wonderful clothes?

We’re dipping back into our regular show style this week with an interview with Joshua Jace: Minimum Wage Henchman co-creator Nicholas David Brandt, and then catch up with more news! The latest on a Comic-Con competitor, news from WonderCon, Neal Adams’ latest venture, the fate of the movie X-Men, new Old Republic, a brief visit to The Twilight Zone, and who’s this Joker?

This week’s comic picks:

Check back soon, we’ve got a few more Cinequest and WonderCon interviews coming!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/3/2019
Published 4/5/2019

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

