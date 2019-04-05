Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 540: Cons, Stores, and Catching Up

We’re dipping back into our regular show style this week with an interview with Joshua Jace: Minimum Wage Henchman co-creator Nicholas David Brandt, and then catch up with more news! The latest on a Comic-Con competitor, news from WonderCon, Neal Adams’ latest venture, the fate of the movie X-Men, new Old Republic, a brief visit to The Twilight Zone, and who’s this Joker?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/3/2019

Published 4/5/2019