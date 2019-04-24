Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 544: The Rise of Fanboy

Posted on April 24, 2019

Live from 7 Stars Bar and Grill!

Special guest Drew Campbell helps us geek out unashamedly about The Rise of Skywalker and all things Star Wars, including Star Wars Celebration, Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Coca-Cola?

Plus another twist in the streaming wars, and and interview with Terri Lubaroff about Girl with No Name!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/16/2019
Published 4/23/2019

