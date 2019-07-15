Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 556: Impossible to Fix in Post!
Look and Find and Purchase!
Like the little caricatures of Derek and Ric on our podcast pages? Well, they’re the creation of artist and comic book creator Gaz Gretzky! And this week we interview Gaz about his work, going to Comic-Con, Kaiju, Power Rangers, and the crazy little sounds he makes. Good fun!
Then we’re off on the regular weekly news including Naomi 2, Gene Luen Yang’s latest Superman project, a refresh on the Akira movie adaptation, Spider-Man: Far from Home, a primer on Power Rangers, Ultraman, and a potential new home for DC on HBO? Check it out!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/10/2019
Published 7/14/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS