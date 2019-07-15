Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 556: Impossible to Fix in Post!

Like the little caricatures of Derek and Ric on our podcast pages? Well, they’re the creation of artist and comic book creator Gaz Gretzky! And this week we interview Gaz about his work, going to Comic-Con, Kaiju, Power Rangers, and the crazy little sounds he makes. Good fun!

Then we’re off on the regular weekly news including Naomi 2, Gene Luen Yang’s latest Superman project, a refresh on the Akira movie adaptation, Spider-Man: Far from Home, a primer on Power Rangers, Ultraman, and a potential new home for DC on HBO? Check it out!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 7/10/2019

Published 7/14/2019