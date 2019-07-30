Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 558: Pikachu Buns and Other Delicacies

Come for the Pika, stay for the chew...

Pika Pika Ummmm! Pika Pika Ummmm!

We continue with our interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2019 along with Marvel’s announcements, TV’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, news from the floor, and an edible stunt you’ll have to wait until the end to “enjoy.”

Interviews

Pick of the Week

  • Powers of X #1
  • Valkyrie: Jane Foster #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/25/2019
Published 7/29/2019

