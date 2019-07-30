Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 558: Pikachu Buns and Other Delicacies
Come for the Pika, stay for the chew...
We continue with our interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2019 along with Marvel’s announcements, TV’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, news from the floor, and an edible stunt you’ll have to wait until the end to “enjoy.”
Interviews
- Bob Burden, creator of Flaming Carrot
-
David Pepose, co-creator of Spencer and Locke, Going to the Chapel
-
Eric Peterson, co-creator of Space Bastards
Pick of the Week
- Powers of X #1
- Valkyrie: Jane Foster #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/25/2019
Published 7/29/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS