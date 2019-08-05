Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 559: Three From The UK

Corkscrew's broken, hand me that phaser!

Posted on August 5, 2019 by in Books, Comics, Games, Grab Bag, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

We Will Buy No Wine Before Its Time... Travel! We Will Buy No Wine Before Its Time... Travel!

We continue with our interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2019 along with conversations about AT&T’s effect on DC, Spider-Man’s success, the next next big TV superhero crossover, The Boys, another Man Who Fell to Earth… and how to get the Chateau Picard wine!

Interviews

Pick of the Week

  • Powers of X #1
  • Justice League Dark Annual #1

And sincere apologies to Doctor Nemesis and Fantomex.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/2/2019
Published 8/4/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes