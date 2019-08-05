Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 559: Three From The UK
Corkscrew's broken, hand me that phaser!
We continue with our interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2019 along with conversations about AT&T’s effect on DC, Spider-Man’s success, the next next big TV superhero crossover, The Boys, another Man Who Fell to Earth… and how to get the Chateau Picard wine!
Interviews
- David Lloyd talks Aces Weekly and V for Vendetta
- Ian Hambleton of Maze Theory talks about the Doctor Who VR game
- George Mann talks Newbury and Hobbes: The Undying
Pick of the Week
- Powers of X #1
- Justice League Dark Annual #1
And sincere apologies to Doctor Nemesis and Fantomex.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/2/2019
Published 8/4/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS