Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 559: Three From The UK

We continue with our interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2019 along with conversations about AT&T’s effect on DC, Spider-Man’s success, the next next big TV superhero crossover, The Boys, another Man Who Fell to Earth… and how to get the Chateau Picard wine!

Interviews

David Lloyd talks Aces Weekly and V for Vendetta

Ian Hambleton of Maze Theory talks about the Doctor Who VR game

George Mann talks Newbury and Hobbes: The Undying

Pick of the Week

Powers of X #1

Justice League Dark Annual #1

And sincere apologies to Doctor Nemesis and Fantomex.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/2/2019

Published 8/4/2019