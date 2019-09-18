Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 561: More of What You Like!

Unlike your cat, we listen!

Posted on September 18, 2019 by in Books, Comics, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Now With 300% More Comics! Now With 300% More Comics!

We heard that you want more comics reviews, so we went out and bought a bigger bag for our “What’s in the Bag” segment. Let us know what you think!

Of course we still cover all the other cool news you need, like a rundown of the flood of streaming services heading your way, Tank Girl revival news, the return of Dark Shadows, the guilty pleasure that is Full Moon, and much more!

What’s in the Bag

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/13/2019
Published 9/18/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

