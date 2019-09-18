Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 561: More of What You Like!

We heard that you want more comics reviews, so we went out and bought a bigger bag for our “What’s in the Bag” segment. Let us know what you think!

Of course we still cover all the other cool news you need, like a rundown of the flood of streaming services heading your way, Tank Girl revival news, the return of Dark Shadows, the guilty pleasure that is Full Moon, and much more!

What’s in the Bag

Batman #78

Man Eater #11

Valeria #2

Guardians of the Galaxy: Prodigal Son #1

The Bronze Gazette #84

Ignited #4

Deadly Ten Presents #1: Blade

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 9/13/2019

Published 9/18/2019