Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 562: Fanboy Rising

The show centers on a conversation with C. Courtney Joyner, author of Nemo Rising, a sequel to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and now become a board game, but it doesn’t stop there.  Joyner worked with Full Moon Entertainment writing movies in the Puppet Master and Trancers series as well as the Jack Kirby-inspired film Doctor Mordrid. Joyner’s career touches on so much of what we go nuts for here at Fanboy Planet that we hope you agree this is simply a great interview.

You can pre-order Courtney’s upcoming book, Western Portraits: The Unsung Heroes and Villains of the Silver Screen here!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/26/2019
Published 9/29/2019

