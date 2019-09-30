Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 562: Fanboy Rising
Were you expecting a Skywalker?
The show centers on a conversation with C. Courtney Joyner, author of Nemo Rising, a sequel to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and now become a board game, but it doesn’t stop there. Joyner worked with Full Moon Entertainment writing movies in the Puppet Master and Trancers series as well as the Jack Kirby-inspired film Doctor Mordrid. Joyner’s career touches on so much of what we go nuts for here at Fanboy Planet that we hope you agree this is simply a great interview.
What’s in the Bag
- Harleen #1
- Action Comics #1015
- The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #4
- Ghosted in LA #3
- Inferior 5 #1
You can pre-order Courtney’s upcoming book, Western Portraits: The Unsung Heroes and Villains of the Silver Screen here!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/26/2019
Published 9/29/2019
