Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 564: A Fanboy Holiday Gift Guide
For your family, friends, and yeah, even yourself.
Whatever holiday you celebrate, you might want some help buying for the fans in your life. Let Fanboy Planet point you in a few possible directions this week with our annual gift guide suggestions.
But first, an interviews with Craig Miller, author of Star Wars Memories: My Time In The (Death Star) Trenches, talking about his days serving as Director of Fan Relations for Lucasfilm. Plus a second interview with by Christopher J. Mancini, c0-host of the Comedy Film Nerds podcast and writer of the new Rise of the Kung Fu Dragon Master graphic novel on Kickstarter from SBI Press.
We’ll also catch up on recent comics, Disney+, and the surprising new Watchmen!
Comics
- The Question: The Many Deaths of Vic Sage #1
- Annihilation – Scourge #1
Gift Guide Checklist
Suggsted Charities
Books
- The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid
- All-Star Comics: Only Legends Live Forever
- Doc Frankenstein: the Post-Modern Prometheus
- Fear on Four Worlds
Grab Bag
- FunkoVerse Strategy Game
- Minecraft: Builders and Biomes Board Game
- Serial Box audio dramas
- Prints from a favorite artist – Karen Hallion
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/21/2019
Published 10/22/2019
