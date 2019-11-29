Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 564: A Fanboy Holiday Gift Guide

For your family, friends, and yeah, even yourself.

Posted on November 29, 2019 by in Books, Comics, Games, Grab Bag, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Fanboy Holiday Gift Guide Fanboy Holiday Gift Guide

Whatever holiday you celebrate, you might want some help buying for the fans in your life. Let Fanboy Planet point you in a few possible directions this week with our annual gift guide suggestions.

But first, an interviews with Craig Miller, author of Star Wars Memories: My Time In The (Death Star) Trenches, talking about his days serving as Director of Fan Relations for Lucasfilm. Plus a second interview with by Christopher J. Mancini, c0-host of the Comedy Film Nerds podcast and writer of the new Rise of the Kung Fu Dragon Master graphic novel on Kickstarter from SBI Press.

We’ll also catch up on recent comics, Disney+, and the surprising new Watchmen!

Comics

  • The Question: The Many Deaths of Vic Sage #1
  • Annihilation – Scourge #1

Gift Guide Checklist

Suggsted Charities

Books

Grab Bag

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/21/2019
Published 10/22/2019

Fanboy Planet is an affiliate with Amazon, so if you purchase any books, movies, toys, etc. through an Amazon link on this page or site, we do receive an affiliate percentage.

Fanboy Planet is not affiliated with any of the non-profit organizations listed above. We just like them and think they are worth your attention.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes