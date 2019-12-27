Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 565: Worlds Vs Worlds

In our year ending podcast, watch worlds collide as both Doomsday Clock and HBO’s Watchmen conclude, and spoiler-free reviews of both The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian.

Plus, we interview Stephanie Straw, the Community Manager for Funkoverse Games to find out about their Batman, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls games!

Comics

Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas #1

Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 12/20/2019

Published 10/25/2019

