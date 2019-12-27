Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 565: Worlds Vs Worlds

Merry Christmas and... Hey, that's a new game!

It's a Funkoverse Christmas! It's a Funkoverse Christmas!

In our year ending podcast, watch worlds collide as both Doomsday Clock and HBO’s Watchmen conclude, and spoiler-free reviews of both The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian.

Plus, we interview Stephanie Straw, the Community Manager for Funkoverse Games to find out about their Batman, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls games!

Comics

  • Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas #1
  • Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/20/2019
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

