Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #571: Cinequest Fun With Sociopaths

We get a head start on Cinequest 2020 by interviewing Director Thomas Mazziotti and actor Jake Robinson of The MimicThen we chat with writer/director/actor Jessica Cameron, and her film A Bad Place. Cinequest is just days away so go to Cinequest.org to checkout the film schedule and buy your tickets online so you can skip the line!

Then we move into the mystery of Dan DiDio and what might happen to DC Comics. The introduction of a new Batman villain, a new Star Wars era, the end of  the Bob Iger era at Disney, and the continuation of… the Indiana Jones legend?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/27/2020
Published 2/29/2020

